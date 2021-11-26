Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will announce $2.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $9.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share.

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 164,960 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 303,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,928,000 after acquiring an additional 63,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 328.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $9,340,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ABG opened at $163.97 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $112.76 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.11.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

