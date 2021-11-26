Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $9.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 billion and the highest is $9.52 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $45.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.93 billion to $47.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.27 billion to $47.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Company stock opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 315,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

