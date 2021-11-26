Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.39). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eargo.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair cut Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 126.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter worth $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the second quarter worth $200,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAR traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 368,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48. Eargo has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

