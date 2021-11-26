Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) to post $241.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $245.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $236.90 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $229.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $938.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $923.70 million to $953.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

KRC stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

