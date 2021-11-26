Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce sales of $176.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.02 million and the lowest is $172.60 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $171.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $709.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.50 million to $716.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $791.35 million, with estimates ranging from $779.57 million to $803.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $361.42 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $355.01 and a 52-week high of $601.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $440.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

