Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 332.31% and a negative net margin of 44.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

MDWD has been the subject of several research reports. Aegis reduced their target price on MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth about $90,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,322. MediWound has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.75.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

