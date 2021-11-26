Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.59. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,833,000 after buying an additional 1,152,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 69.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,012,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,927,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.65. 198,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,407. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.54. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

