Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.98. SEI Investments reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

SEIC traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $60.92. 360,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,630. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.91.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,808,555 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,114,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

