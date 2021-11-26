Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXGN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 256,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,475. The stock has a market cap of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AxoGen by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

