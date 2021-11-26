Zacks: Analysts Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Bentley Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

NASDAQ:BSY traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $49.38. 342,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $71.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 149.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock worth $3,108,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 498.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1,698.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 144,085 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

