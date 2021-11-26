Zacks: Analysts Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 280%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBCP. TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

BBCP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,495. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $468.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 89.1% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,949,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 918,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,414,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 221,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at $4,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.