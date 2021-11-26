Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.05 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $4.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.09 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.26 billion to $16.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Fiserv by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Fiserv by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

