Zacks: Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to Post $1.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $8.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $10.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stephens raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,597 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 201,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,786. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

