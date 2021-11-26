Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.68.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,051,000. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,702,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,800. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

