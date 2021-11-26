Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.13). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBPH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of TBPH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. 331,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,153. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

