Zacks: Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,821,000 after acquiring an additional 248,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 286,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $38.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.