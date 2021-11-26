Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

TRVN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 875,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,513. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. Trevena has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trevena by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.