Zacks: Analysts Expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report sales of $48.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $67.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $40.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.76. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

