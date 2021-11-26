Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) to post sales of $54.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airspan Networks’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Airspan Networks will report full year sales of $180.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $180.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.04 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $221.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Airspan Networks.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.29).

MIMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airspan Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Airspan Networks stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Airspan Networks has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp acquired a new position in Airspan Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

About Airspan Networks

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

