Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.29. Ally Financial reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,308 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $4,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,438,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,833,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,971,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

