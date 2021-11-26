Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.99 and its 200 day moving average is $391.88. Cintas has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $452.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.