Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.10. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $171,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,401 shares of company stock worth $8,615,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,151,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $604,674,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,499,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $147,414,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,436,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,424,000 after buying an additional 34,694 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

