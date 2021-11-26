Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.28. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBHS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.08.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after acquiring an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after acquiring an additional 583,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,889. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

