Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $3.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $6.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBIX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,987 shares of company stock worth $1,464,188 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 80.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 127.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $87.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $84.50 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.81.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

