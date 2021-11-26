Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). NuCana posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($15.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($18.50) by $3.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of NuCana from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 526,041 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 257,901 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 445,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. 319,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. NuCana has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

