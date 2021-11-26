Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.85. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.28.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $93.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Browning purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,178 shares of company stock worth $2,675,137. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

