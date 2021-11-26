Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce $216.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.10 million. Macerich posted sales of $194.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $831.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $837.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $844.00 million, with estimates ranging from $807.70 million to $880.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

In other Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Macerich by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAC opened at $20.76 on Friday. Macerich has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

