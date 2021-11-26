Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $266.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $273.40 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $231.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 437,351 shares of company stock worth $16,708,947. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $41.35.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

