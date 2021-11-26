Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $201.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TLYS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 216,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 139,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 331,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

