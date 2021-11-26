Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $0.89. Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 170.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

NASDAQ:XNCR traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.44. 215,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.40 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.