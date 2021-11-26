Zacks: Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $36.26 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

