Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) will announce $19.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.19 million. ChemoCentryx posted sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 339.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year sales of $49.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.13 million to $78.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $89.35 million, with estimates ranging from $52.56 million to $138.19 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

CCXI opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.83. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $70.29.

In other news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $157,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

