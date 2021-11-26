Zacks: Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post $829.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $828.00 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $809.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.51. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $83.46 and a one year high of $145.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.