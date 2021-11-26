Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $373.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to announce sales of $373.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $357.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.90 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

CMP opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.70%.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 249,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

