Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.