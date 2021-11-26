Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $186.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average is $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

