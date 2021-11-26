Zacks: Brokerages Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $729.45 Million

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce sales of $729.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.47 million and the highest is $751.92 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Endo International by 68.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Endo International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 161,675 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.21. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

