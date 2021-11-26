Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,737 shares of company stock worth $14,617,780. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $35,382,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.94. 615,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

