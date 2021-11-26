Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.24. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTST. BTIG Research upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth about $6,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 39,367 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after purchasing an additional 152,039 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a PE ratio of 133.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.10. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.