Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.60. PRA Group also reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 253.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 138.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 220,746 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. 9,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,356. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.60. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

