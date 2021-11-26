Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James downgraded Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after buying an additional 17,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 10.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 686,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 99,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,897. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

