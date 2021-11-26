Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) will report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $153.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.69. 11,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.16. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $113.07 and a one year high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total value of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,198. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,944,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.