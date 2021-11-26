Zacks: Brokerages Expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report sales of $15.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $7.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $31.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 billion to $32.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.80 billion to $61.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of SNX opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.64. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $64.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.49%.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 83.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

