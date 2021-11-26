Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Unity Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Biotechnology.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

NASDAQ:UBX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.21. 13,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,256. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

