Zacks Investment Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soligenix in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 10.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

