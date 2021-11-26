Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 6.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $75.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.22. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

