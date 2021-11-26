Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $71.90

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.90, but opened at $75.76. Zai Lab shares last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.45.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,168,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

