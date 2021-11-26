Zano (ZANO) Trading 5.1% Lower This Week

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Zano has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and approximately $549,373.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,864.14 or 0.98995394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.41 or 0.00342593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.37 or 0.00484032 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00173930 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00011497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001661 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,949,980 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,480 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

