ZClassic (ZCL) Price Up 28.1% Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $64,361.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.92 or 0.00465183 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00197474 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00100746 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

