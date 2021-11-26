Zel Hits 1-Day Volume of $175,811.00 (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.66 or 0.00481413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00200058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00100887 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003277 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.