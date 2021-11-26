Zenswap Network Token Price Down 21.2% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $24,414.67 and $173.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00044576 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $126.98 or 0.00233695 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

